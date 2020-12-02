Packers release Shepherd, sign Austin

The Green Bay Packers made it official, releasing receiver Darrius Shepherd on Tuesday, making room for newly signed wide receiver/returner Tavon Austin. Austin was the eighth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

Shepherd started the season on the Packers practice squad before being signed to the active roster on Sept. 26. He had just five receptions for 46 yards and had a costly fumble on a kickoff return in the teams loss at Indianapolis. He could still be added back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Austin will be eligible to practice with the Packers on Wednesday.