Badgers lose physical battle with Michigan (AUDIO)

Fifth-ranked Michigan held number-9 Wisconsin scoreless for the final 6:18 of the first half and cruised to a 77-54 win over the Badgers at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines led by 17 at halftime and by as many as 40 points in the second half, holding the Badgers to just 30.8% from the field.

The Badgers (10-3, 4-2 Big Ten) fell into fourth place in the Big Ten standings, while the Wolverines (11-0, 6-0) retained sole possession of first place, a game up on Iowa (11-2, 5-1).

D’Mitrik Trice had 20 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the field, but Micah Potter was the only other Badgers to score in double figures, finishing with 12 points and adding six rebounds.

After Trice and Potter, Aleem Ford had six points, Tyler Wahl had five and big man Nate Reuvers had just 4 points on 2 of 9 shooting.

The Badgers struggled inside against the bigger, more physical Wolverines. The Badger bigs had little answer in the post offensively as Michigan collected nine blocked shots.

Wisconsin is a team that has had foul issues at times this season, but they committed just six personal fouls on Tuesday night and attempted just six free throws (making 5) on the night. That is a big indicator of just how the Badgers struggled to be engaged defensively and lacked energy throughout.

The Badgers are hoping this is just a bump on the road. They stayed overnight in Ann Arbor and with the team being on break from school, is heading East on Wednesday where they’ll meet Rutgers on Friday night.

AUDIO: Greg Gard not happy with how his team responded against a physical Michigan team :16

AUDIO: Greg Gard says they’ll find out what they’re made of :21

AUDIO: D’Mitrik Trice said they didn’t match Michigan’s urgency :22