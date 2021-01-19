Bucks lose tight battle with Nets

Kevin Durant hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and the Bucks last second attempt by Khris Middleton rimmed out as the Brooklyn Nets pulled out a 125-123 home win over the Milwaukee in NBA action on Monday night.

James Harden had 34 points and 12 assists and Durant added 30 points for the Nets, who extended their winning streak to four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who saw their four-game winning streak come to an end. Middleton added 25 points and Jrue Holiday had 22 for the Bucks.

The Nets played for the seventh straight game without point guard Kyrie Irving because of personal reasons. He could return in the Nets next game in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Bucks are back on action Thursday night, playing host to the Los Angeles Lakers.