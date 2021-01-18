Packers get rematch with Tampa Bay in NFC Championship

The Green Bay Packers will face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday’s NFC Championship game (2:05 p.m) at Lambeau Field.

Brady threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as the Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 30-20 in the NFC Divisional playoffs in New Orleans.

The Packers advanced on Saturday with a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Packers and Bucs met earlier this season, a week six matchup that saw the Bucs blow out Green Bay 38-10 in Tampa.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay have met once previously in the postseason. The Packers beat the Bucs in the 1997 NFC Divisional playoffs, on the way to Super bowl XXXII.

It’s the first time in 13 years the Packers will host the NFC Championship. They’re in the NFC title game for the fourth time in the last seven seasons, but they haven’t reached the Super Bowl in a decade.

The last time the Buccaneers advanced this far in the postseason was when they won the Super Bowl 18 years ago.

Tom Brady will be playing in his 14th career conference title game and first in the NFC. He’s a six-time Super Bowl winner with New England.