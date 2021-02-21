Badgers tie Notre Dame, take 4 of 6 points on the weekend

Ty Pelton-Byce scored the game tying goal with 26.8 seconds left in regulation as the 5th ranked Wisconsin men’s hockey team (15-8-1, 13-6-0-0-1-1 Big Ten) skated to a 5-5 overtime tie against Notre Dame (11-12-1, 8-10-1-2-2-1 Big Ten). The Fighting Irish claimed the extra point in the shootout.

The Badgers blew a 3-1 lead before eventually settling for the overtime tie.

Wisconsin got two goals and two assists from Pelton-Byce. Cole Caufield, Linus Weissbach and Roman Ahcan also added scoring tallies for the Badgers. Caufield’s goal is his 19th of the season, which leads the nation.

Wisconsin is now 13-0-1 when leading after two periods.

The Badgers beat the Irish 4-2 on Friday and grabbed four-points on the weekend.

The Badgers wrap up their home stand next weekend with a series against Ohio State on Feb. 26-27. Games are scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on Friday and 4 p.m. CT on Saturday.