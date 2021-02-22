Number-21 Wisconsin ends two-game slide (AUDIO)

The No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers ended a two-game losing streak, knocking off the Northwestern Wildcats 68-51 in Evanston on Sunday night.

Micah Potter scored 19 points, D’Mitrik Trice added 13, Jonathan Davis and Brad Davison added 12 points each and Tyler Wahl had 10 points as the Badgers (16-8, 10-7 Big Ten) bounced back from a pair of deflating losses to Michigan and Iowa in the last week. UW extended its win streak to six in their series with Northwestern.

Northwestern (6-14, 3-13) got 19 points from Boo Buie, but its 13th straight game.

The Badgers had a 31-15 point advantage off the bench and outrebounded the Wildcats 35-30.

The Badgers have now reached 10 Big Ten victories for the 18th time in the last 20 years.

The Badgers have three games left in the Big Ten regular season, starting with a home game against Illinois on Saturday afternoon. The Badgers lost 75-60 to Illinois back on Feb. 6. UW will then close out the regular season with road games against Purdue and Iowa.

AUDIO: Greg Gard said it was a good team win :19

AUDIO: Micah Potter said Sunday’s improvement means nothing if they can’t carry it forward :18

AUDIO: Micah Potter credits a team meeting for bringing them closer together :20