Wisconsin Volleyball Pauses Team Activities

The top-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team will pause all team-related activities for at least 14 days due to a number of COVID-19 cases within the Badgers program.

“For the safety of our student-athletes, we are pausing all team activities,” UW head coach Kelly Sheffield said. “Our athletes are taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone in the program safe. We’re really looking forward to resuming team activities when appropriate.”

The Badgers were scheduled to face 4th ranked Nebraska in a Friday-Saturday series at the UW Fieldhouse this weekend. That series, as well as the March 5-6 series against Iowa have both been postponed.