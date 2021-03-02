Brewers off to 2-0 Cactus League start

Manny Pina clubbed a first-inning two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers improved to 2-0 in Cactus League play with a 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.

Seven pitchers combined to limit the Diamondbacks to four-hits. Corbin Burnes started and struck out two in his one-inning appearance. Freddy Peralta followed with a three strikeout inning.

Arizona scored their only run off of Jordan Zimmermann, collecting three of their four hits.

The Brewers first round draft pick from last June, Garrett Mitchell, collected his first big league hit, a single in the seventh.

Josh Lindblom is scheduled to start against the Oakland A’s on Tuesday.