Bucks rally for fifth straight win

The Milwaukee Bucks played one of their better defensive games of the season, holding the Los Angeles Clippers in check down the stretch to post a 105-100 win on Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 14 rebounds, helping the Bucks finish the game on a 9-0 run to extend their winning streak to five games. The Bucks won for the first time in 11 games this season when trailing after three quarters.

With the Bucks up three, Kawhi Leonard’s potential tying 3-point attempt bounced off the front of the rim. Khris Middleton pulled down the rebound and ice the game with two free throws with 2.1 seconds left to play. Middleton finished with 19 points, eight assists and six rebounds in the win.

The Bucks trailed by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter before fighting their way back and taking a 101-100 lead on a pair of Giannis Antetokounmpo free throws with 1:57 to play.

The Clippers then had a pair of misses from Paul George and one by Leonard to allow the Bucks to secure the win.

Leonard finished with 25 points and nine rebounds to lead the Clippers. George finished with 16 points and Serge Ibaka had 15.

The Bucks got guard Jrue Holiday back after missing 10 games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. He came off the bench and finished with 2 points and three assists in 18 minutes. The Bucks went 5-5 without Holiday.

Antetokounmpo has now scored at least 35 points in four straight games.

Monday is a practice day. The Bucks host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum.