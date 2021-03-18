Giannis, Bucks beat Sixers in OT

The Bucks needed overtime, but it was worth it as they got a big Eastern Conference road win against the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night 109-105.

Milwaukee shot just 26.7 percent (12-45) in the first half but got hot in the second, finishing at 40 percent for the night. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 32 points, 15 rebounds on 13-22 shooting. Dante DiVincenzo finished with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Bucks had built a seven-point lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter, before Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz hit a 3-point shot to tie the game 0.4 seconds remaining. Milwaukee outscored Philadelphia 16-12 in the overtime period.

The Bucks are 26-14 and trail Brooklyn by a game and a half for the top seed in the NBA’s Eastern Conference. Milwaukee hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.