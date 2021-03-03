Marquette edges DePaul in Big East action

Sophomore guard D.J. Carton scored 17 of his 20 points in the second half and added seven rebounds to lead the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-13, 7-11 Big East) to a 77-71 win over the DePaul Blue Demons (4-13, 2-13 Big East) on Tuesday night at Wintrust Arena.

Dawson Garcia added 12 points and senior forward Jamal Cain had nine points and nine rebounds, while the Golden Eagles held DePaul to 41% shooting from the field.

The Golden Eagles wrapped up a month-long, six-game road swing and will now return to Milwaukee to host Xavier in the Big East finale on Saturday (8 p.m. CT – Senior Night).