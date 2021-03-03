Panthers rally to upset Wright State in Horizon League quarterfinals

The Milwaukee Panthers pulled off the comeback of all comebacks, knocking off Wright State 94-92 in overtime in the Horizon League Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

DeAndre Gholston hit a three-point shot with 1.3 seconds left to force overtime. Gholston then hit all six of his free throws in the final 38+ seconds of overtime to complete an improbable rally.

The Panthers (10-11) trailed by 24-points with 8:11 left in regulation, then trailed again by three points with 1:43 left in overtime.

Gholston finished with 31 points (26 in second half) and nine rebounds, while Te’Jon Lucas scored 25 points, 23 of which coming in the second half comeback.

Grant Basile led all scorers with 35 points for Wright State.

The Panthers trailed 44-26 at halftime before scoring 55 points in the second half. They advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018 and will be the lowest-seeded team to reach the semis since 2017.

The Panthers will face top-seeded Cleveland State in Monday’s semifinals in Indianapolis. The two teams split their two meetings during the regular season.

Cleveland State advanced by beating Purdue-Fort Wayne 108-104 in triple overtime.

The other half of the semifinal bracket features Northern Kentucky and Oakland. Northern Kentucky beat Detroit Mercy 70-69, while Oakland knocked off Youngstown State 87-83 in overtime.