Tramon Williams retiring from the NFL

After 14 seasons in the NFL, 10 of those 14 coming with the Green Bay Packers, defensive back Tramon Williams announced his retirement on his 38th birthday Tuesday.

Williams played in 205 career games with 153 starts. He was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2006 out of Louisiana Tech. He was signed to the Packers practice squad later that season and then made the regular roster the following year.

Williams played for eight seasons in Green Bay and was a big part of their 2010 Super Bowl run. He then signed with Cleveland in 2015, played for Arizona in 2017 and then returned to Green Bay for two more seasons.

Williams made the Pro Bowl in 2010 and finished with 34 career interceptions in the regular season and four in the postseason.

Williams posted this message on Twitter on Tuesday: “To the greatest organization in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers, thank you for allowing a very raw athletic kid to live-out his dream. Thank you to the late, great Ted Thompson, for seeing the value in an undrafted free agent. Thank you to Alonzo Smith (scout),” “Thank you to Gutey, for bringing me back and allowing me to finish this journey in the green and yellow 38 jersey! That meant everything to me! No matter what jersey I wore, I always carried the G! #38 is clocking out at 38!”

Williams turned 38-years-old today.