Brewers place Cain on injured list

The Milwaukee Brewers put centerfielder Lorenzo Cain on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left quadriceps strain.

The 35-year-old outfielder suffered the injury while running to first base in Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. The Brewers called up outfielder Tyrone Taylor from their alternate training site.

Cain suffered a right quadriceps injury during spring training, which allowed him to play in just seven preseason games. He is hitting just .154 in seven regular-season games with two home runs and four RBI.

Taylor was one of the Brewers last players cut out of spring camp. He hit .293 in 19 games with 2 HR and four RBI. He hit .237 with two home runs and six RBI in 22 games during the pandemic shortened 2020 season.