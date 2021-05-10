Stricker falls short in Traditions playoff

Madison’s Steve Stricker fell just short of winning the third PGA Tour Champions major of his career.

Stricker, who won the Regions Tradition the last time it was held in 2019, a month after winning the U.S. Senior Open, had a three stroke lead in the final round Sunday. But Alex Cejka rallied to take the lead before Stricker came to 18 needing to make a putt to force a playoff, which he did.

But Stricker went on to miss an 8-footer for birdie on the first playoff hole and Cejka won the Regions Tradition after making the field as first alternate when Jay Haas withdrew on Monday.

Robert Karlsson was third while Ernie Els and Madison’s Jerry Kelly tied for fourth.

By winning Sunday, Cejka earns an exemption for the next two seasons.