Whitewater plays for trip to the D-3 World Series today

The 5th ranked UW-Whitewater baseball team plays for the NCAA Whitewater Regional title on Monday.

The Warhawks moved into the title game after Sunday’s 9-4 win over Texas Lutheran. They’ll face 10th ranked Adrian College (Michigan) at 11am Monday for the Regional Championship and a trip to the NCAA D-3 College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa later this week.

After Whitewater jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Texas Lutheran, the Bulldogs scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to draw within 7-4. The Warhawks would score twice in the 9th inning on a Ben Wilkins two-out, two-run triple for some insurance.

Donovan Brandl earned the win with five-plus innings of work, improving to 7-1 on the year.

Adrian College beat the Warhawks 3-2 earlier in the day to set up Monday’s championship game.