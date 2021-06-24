Bucks Fall to Atlanta 116-113

The Milwaukee Bucks struggled shooting from 3-point range and struggled defending the Atlanta Hawks star offensive player in a 116-113 loss in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Trae young scored 48 points on 17-34 shooting for Atlanta, who has won the first game of all three of their playoff series this postseason. Clint Capela converted a go-ahead put-back with 29.8 seconds left, and Khris Middleton missed a game tying 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists.

It was the first time the Hawks have won a Conference Finals game since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

Game Two is Friday at 7:30 CT.