Stricker captures his third major title

Madison’s Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship at Firestone in Akron, Ohio on Sunday. Stricker captured his third major title and earned his second victory of the season.

Stricker closed with an even-par 70, finishing six-shots in front of defending champion and fellow Madison native Jerry Kelly.

Fred Couples shot a 3-under-par 67 to finish in third place, followed by David Toms, Ernie Els and Jim Furyk.

The win for Stricker earned him a spot in the Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next March. He earned $450,000 for the victory.