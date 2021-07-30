Rodgers signs reworked deal

Green Bay Packers MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers is signing his reworked deal, allowing him to leave after the 2022 season if he so chooses.

The new contract voids the 2023 year in his original deal and saves the Packers around $10 million in 2021 cap space.

Rodgers counts #37.2 million against the cap and by guaranteeing his $14.7 million base salary, the Packers gained the extra cap space.

Rodgers voiced his displeasure with the Packers front office this offseason and considered retiring amid his standoff.

It means Rodgers current deal expires after 2022.