Rodgers unloads after first day of training camp (AUDIO)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to Green Bay for the start of training camp on Wednesday and told reporters afterwards that he considered retirement as his standoff with the team dragged on. But Rodgers said he still has a “big, competitive hole” in his body and is all-in for the upcoming season.

Rodgers elaborated on his dispute with the team that was the subject of much speculation this offseason and said he wanted to help the Packers learn from previous mistakes they made. He said some of those mistakes had to do with the release of “high character guys” like Charles Woodson and Jordy Nelson.

Rodgers believes all his years of service, three MVPs and a Super Bowl ring has earned him the right to be in the conversation on personal matters, even if he couldn’t sway GM Brian Gutekunst’s decisions. He wants to be a recruiter in free agency and he wants the Packers to commit to him beyond the 2021 season.

Rodgers revealed that the Packers tried to smooth things over by offering him more money. But the veteran quarterback said this isn’t about money.

The Packers voided the final year of Rodgers deal in 2023 and agreed to not use the franchise tag on him. That means his contract will run just one more year after this season. The Packers will then have a decision to make. They’ll have to get Rodgers to sign a contract extension, or trade him.

The organization went all in for this year, giving them one more year to try to win a Super Bowl. That’s why Rodgers returned. Whether he sticks around will depend heavily on whether or not the Packers decide to extend his deal and most likely, whether or not they offer Rodgers the opportunity to be a part of the conversations.

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers believes he deserves more of a voice :15

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers believes other players get to be in the conversation with their teams :17

AUDIO: Clearly he didn’t agree with the decision to release WR Jake Kumerow :17

AUDIO: Aaron Rodgers says he knows the way it is :12