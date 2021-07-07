Suns grab game 1 of NBA finals

Chris Paul poured in 32 points and Devin Booker added 27 to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 118-105 win in game one of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks in Phoenix.

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks lineup after missing the previous two games with a hyperextended left knee. Giannis had 20 points and 17 rebounds in 35 minutes. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 29 points.

The loss means the Bucks will have to play from behind after dropping Game 1 of their third straight series.

The series opener for the Suns was their first NBA Finals game in Phoenix since Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls won their third straight championship in six games in 1993. The Suns made their only other finals appearance in 1976.

Prior to this year, the Suns hadn’t made the playoffs since 2010. Just two years ago, the Suns were last in the Western Conference with a 19-63 record.

The Bucks are making their third finals appearance, having won their only title in 1971. Their only other opportunity came in 1974.