NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin from Wednesday weather

A total of six tornadoes have been confirmed as a result of Wednesday’s severe weather in Wisconsin.

As of Friday morning the National Weather Service in Green Bay confirmed EF1 tornados in Seymour in Outagamie County and West Bloomfield in Waushara County, as well as a tornado in Silver Cliff in Marinette County.

In western Wisconsin, the Weather Service’s La Crosse office confirmed EF1 tornados in La Farge in Vernon County and Mauston in Juneau County, and an EF2 in Wyeville in Monroe County.

Weather Service crews also planned to survey damage and determine whether more tornadoes touched down in other locations.