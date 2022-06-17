NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Wisconsin from Wednesday weather

A total of six tornadoes have been confirmed as a result of Wednesday’s severe weather in Wisconsin.

As of Friday morning the National Weather Service in Green Bay confirmed EF1 tornados in Seymour in Outagamie County and West Bloomfield in Waushara County, as well as a tornado in Silver Cliff in Marinette County.

Our storm survey teams just confirmed another tornado in the town of Silver Cliff in western Marinette County. Extensive damage to trees and other structures in the area. More info will be posted on our website https://t.co/26OjpJZpKp when it becomes available. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/UBktJwgup4 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) June 17, 2022

In western Wisconsin, the Weather Service’s La Crosse office confirmed EF1 tornados in La Farge in Vernon County and Mauston in Juneau County, and an EF2 in Wyeville in Monroe County.

Our storm survey teams have confirmed 3 tornadoes from yesterday’s storms. For more detailed information see our web event summary: https://t.co/0qeyEu4Txy pic.twitter.com/sxiglcCq4C — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 16, 2022

Weather Service crews also planned to survey damage and determine whether more tornadoes touched down in other locations.