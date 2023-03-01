JFC co-chairs say flat tax won’t make it into budget

It looks as if a flat tax will not be part of the next state budget, but the Republican co-chairs of the legislature’s budget panel don’t rule it out eventually.

Joint Finance Committee co-chairs, state Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) and Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam), said Tuesday that they don’t expect a 3.25 percent flat tax to be part of their final budget.

“I think that it will be probably unlikely to get to a full flat tax in this budget, but I think the goal is to continue to do things that work towards that” Born said during a WisPolitics event in Madison on Tuesday. “I support the concept, and you know it’s it’s not going to happen overnight, and as Mark said I doubt it’ll happen in this budget,” Marklein said.

The flat tax is an idea heavily promoted by state Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, but one Governor Tony Evers has made clear would lead him to reject the JFC budget.