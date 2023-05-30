Watch for buckling pavement as temps rise this week

Watch for buckling pavement as temperatures rise this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be alert and cautious, with hot temperatures forecast throughout the state creating conditions for pavement buckling to occur.

BE ALERT: The rise in temperatures over the next several days could create conditions for pavement buckles across Wisconsin. Stay attentive to pavement problems and highway crews making repairs. Please report serious pavement issues by calling 911. More: https://t.co/bK0KbCVmWj pic.twitter.com/hvVTDZx4bb — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) May 30, 2023

It’s difficult to predict if, or where, pavement buckling may occur, but drivers can check 511wi.gov for the latest incidents or delays. Live video feeds are now available via the 511 Wisconsin traffic cameras.​