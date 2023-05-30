Wisconsin Radio Network

Watch for buckling pavement as temps rise this week

Watch for buckling pavement as temperatures rise this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be alert and cautious, with hot temperatures forecast throughout the state creating conditions for pavement buckling to occur.

 

It’s difficult to predict if, or where, pavement buckling may occur, but drivers can check 511wi.gov for the latest incidents or delays. Live video feeds are now available via the 511 Wisconsin traffic cameras.​