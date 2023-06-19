Vos ’embarrassed’ by DEI efforts at UW System

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos continued to hammer on the UW System’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts during the weekend’s state Republican Party convention in La Crosse.

The Republican leader made his comments during a panel discussion on Saturday. “For the past 10 years the left has used every bit of their resources to indoctrinate – and to burrow like a tick – inside the university system where it’s really hard to get at it.”

Vos wants a cut of at least $32 million to the UW system’s budget – an amount he says is equivalent to what is spent on DEI. System President Jay Rothman says shrinking the UW’s would have serious consequences for the state.

The UW System exists to help the State of Wisconsin. I have been a resident of Wisconsin my entire life. Shrinking our budget, when we need to invest in Wisconsin talent to win the war for talent, would have serious consequences. A thread: — Jay Rothman (@JayORothman) June 16, 2023

“The overt racism, the overt exclusion, the overt indoctrination is so deep inside the UW system I am embarrassed to be an alumni,” said Vos, who is a UW Whitewater alumnus. “We have got to fix that.”

Governor Tony Evers has said that he won’t sign a state budget that includes a big cut to the UW System.