DHS says know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

With the hottest temperatures of the year in much of the state, it’s important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include faintness or dizziness, excessive sweating with cool, pale clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. In that situation, you should move to a cooler air conditioned place, drink water, or take a cool shower or use cold compresses.

Heat stroke includes a throbbing headache, no sweating, and a body temperature above103 degrees with red hot, dry skin, nausea or vomiting, and a rapid, strong pulse. Heat stroke victims may also lose consciousness. In those situations, call 911 and take immediate action to cool the person until help arrives. Find more at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Facebook page.

Community cooling shelters are opening across Wisconsin to help people during the heatwave. Numerous communities have listed locations where people who don’t have access to air conditioning can come and cool down. That includes public libraries, community centers, churches and other public spaces. Heat indices in southern Wisconsin are projected to hit the triple digits on Wednesday.