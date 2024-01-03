Visibility is key for safe winter cycling

Visibility is critical for safe winter bicycling. That’s especially true for those who commute by bike, according to Anthony Casagrande, Lead Mechanic and Education Instructor for the Wisconsin Bike Federation.

“It is required when there is low light or nighttime conditions to have a white light in the front of your bicycle and a red light at the rear of your bicycle. These are rated by lumens, the more lumens the brighter the lights are,” Casagrande told WRN. “I find in the winter getting a nice high lumen front light helps you see obstacles ice as well specifically. Something maybe two, three hundred lumens in the front and something 50 or more in the back.”

Casagrande said riders also need to stay visible. “A construction vest works nicely. Something to go over your jacket as well as small reflective bands that kind of velcro onto your extremities. It makes you more visible when you’re in motion.”

He added that cycling through the winter can give your health a boost. “Get a little bit of sunlight, get a little bit of exercise. And it’s actually scientifically proven that if you continue to go out little by little as the temperature starts to dip and dip your body actually becomes more used to it and you can brave colder temperatures than you think.”

Find more winter biking tips at wisconsinbikefed.org.