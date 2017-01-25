Badgers roll past Penn State to stay atop the Big Ten

After leading by just three points at halftime, an upset Greg Gard let his Wisconsin team know what he thought about their play. The Badgers turned things around in the second half and rolled to a 82-55 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers won their 18th straight game at the Kohl Center and 18th straight over Penn State in Madison (15-0 at the Kohl Center).

Bronson Koenig hit 4 of 9 three-pointers and 8 of 13 shots overall, finishing with 20 points. Vitto Brown added 16 points and six rebounds.

Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, Ethan Happ, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Penn State started the night last in the Big Ten in shooting (40.9%) and 11th in three-point shooting (34.4%). The Nittany Lions made 6 of 10 three-pointers (60%) and 12 of 23 shots (52.2%) in the first half. The finished 50% (9 of 18) and 38.8% (38.8%) for the game.

The Badgers remain tied with Maryland for first place in the Big Ten at 6-1. They’ll face Rutgers on Saturday.

AUDIO: Greg Gard needs more consistency from his team :21

AUDIO: Vitto Brown isn’t sure why they haven’t been putting a full game together :12