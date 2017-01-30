Happ earns second straight Big Ten honor

Wisconsin Badger sophomore forward Ethan Happ has been named the Big Ten’s Player of the Week for the second straight week.

Just a week after earning the award for the first time in his career, Happy followed up with another impressive week, highlighted by his career-best 32-point performance in an overtime win over Rutgers at Madison Square Garden.

The last Badger to receive the weekly honor in back-to-back weeks was Mike Wilkinson in 2005.

For the week, Happ boasted averages of 23 points (63% FG), seven rebounds, three-point-five steals, two assists and one block per game in wins over Penn Sate and Rutgers.

Happ is the Big Ten’s only player to lead his team in points (17.7), rebounds (8.1), assists (3.1), blocks (1.5) and steals (2.8) during conference play.

Happ and the Badgers return to action Tuesday night against Illinois in Champaign.

Badgers climb to 10th in A.P. Poll

The Badgers, with two wins last week, moved from 15th to 10th in this week’s A.P. Top 25 College Basketball poll.

Wisconsin is one of four Big Ten teams in the top 25. Maryland is 17th, Purdue 23rd and Northwestern, riding a 6-game winning streak, is in at number-25.