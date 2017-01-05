Packers hoping for better health at corner

The Green Bay Packers are hoping for better luck with their secondary this week as they open the NFC’s Wildcard playoffs on Sunday afternoon (3:40 p.m.) at Lambeau Field.

Cornerback Quinten Rollins, who left the Lions game on a stretcher, was placed in the teams concussion protocol as he recovers from head and neck injuries.

Damarious Randall, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday night, practiced on Wednesday. It would appear that Randall will play on Sunday.

The Packers were forced to move players around on Sunday night as Micah Hyde was moved to outside cover corner and Morgan Burnett played slot corner with the numbers dwindling.

The Packers added some depth to the roster on Wednesday by promoting defensive back Herb Waters from the practice squad. Waters takes the place of rookie corner Makinton Dorleant, who was placed on injured reserve.

That leaves the Packers with five healthy corners for Sunday’s game.

“Hopefully we’ll be better than where we were last week,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “That’s the big thing.”

Waters signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent from Miami, where he played wide receiver. He went through OTA’s, minicamp and training camp as a wide receiver before the Packers converted him to a defensive back and signed him to the practice squad.

If Waters plays in the secondary on Sunday, it will likely mean the Packers depth will have taken another injury hit. It’s kind of a unknown at this point. The Packers are likely hoping not to have to find out just how far along Waters is at his new position.