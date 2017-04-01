Packers interview controversial running back Joe Mixon

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon was barred from attending the NFL’s scouting combine because he punched a woman in the face back in 2014.

The Green Bay Packers brought Mixon to Green Bay for an interview. Several teams have taken Mixon off of their draft boards, but the Packers are in need of running back help and Mixon has been one of the best in college football over the past couple of seasons.

Mixon received a deferred one-year sentence and was ordered to undergo counseling. He was also ordered to serve 100 hours of community service and was suspended for the 2014 season.

Upon his return, Mixon has put together back-to-back strong seasons and rushed for 1,274 yards and 10 touchdowns with 37 receptions for 538 yards and five more touchdowns last season.

The Packers have the 29th pick in the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft, but they won’t have to go that high for Mixon. Because of his off the field issue, Mixon is projected to last until the third or fourth round.

It doesn’t mean the Packers would select Mixon, but they are certain to take a running back in this draft and general manager Ted Thompson has a track record of giving players who have made mistakes, a second chance.

Packers add long snapper

The Packers announced the signing of free-agent long snapper Derek Hart on Friday. Hart played at James Madison from 2012-’15 and is now the second long snapper on the roster, joining street free-agent Taybor Pepper. Veteran Brett Goode is unsigned.