Brewers stay hot, down Red Sox 7-4

For the second straight night, the Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher failed to make it through five innings to be eligible for a win. But the result was the same, another victory for the Brewers at Miller Park.

The Brewers scored twice in the first inning, giving them 35 first-inning runs in 34 games, on the way to a 7-4 victory.

The Brewers didn’t club any home runs, but they did collect 13 hits. Hernan Perez replaced Jonathan Villar in the lineup at second base and collected two hits and drove in two runs. Keon Broxton, Eric Thames, Eric Shaw and Domingo Santana also had two hits each for the Brewers, who improved to 18-16 with the victory.

Chase Anderson’s pitch count reached 99 with two on and two outs in the fifth inning. Manager Craig Counsell went to the bullpen and Rob Scahill pitched out of the jam. He went on to work 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Ryan Braun, who missed more than a week of action while recovering from a forearm strain, left the game early last night because of left calf tightness. Manager Craig Counsell said he’ll give Braun the day off today and take his situation a day at a time.

Jimmy Nelson (1-2, 4.83) pitches the series finale for the Brewers this afternoon (12:10 p.m.). Boston counters with Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 3.07).

AUDIO: Chase Anderson on the Brewers grinding out a win :16

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on the depth of the lineup, including Hernan Perez :14