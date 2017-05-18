Peralta to the bullpen

Wily Peralta has been bumped from the starting rotation and will now work out of the Milwaukee Brewers bullpen. Who takes Peralta’s place in the rotation will be announced sometime today (Thursday). Peralta was scheduled to pitch the series opener in Chicago against the Cubs on Friday.

In eight starts this season, Peralta had a 4-2 record but his ERA is a hefty 6.08. He made it through just 4 1/3 innings in each of his last two outings.

Peralta has appeared in 121 major league games with 120 of those coming in a starting role.

Junior Guerra is eventually expected to take the vacant spot in the rotation, but he’s scheduled to make one more start at double-A Biloxi. So for at least Friday’s game against the Cubs, right-handed minor leaguer Paolo Espino could get the call up. He was scratched from his scheduled start on Wednesday for Class AAA Colorado Springs. Espino is 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA.