UWGB’s Anderson to walk-on with Badgers, Marquette adds Nebraska forward

Three of the state’s NCAA Division I men’s basketball programs were impacted Wednesday by news of players transferring. UW-Green Bay freshman Trevor Anderson announced he’ll be leaving the Phoenix, and his scholarship, to walk on with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Anderson averaged 9.8 nearly ten points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting nearly 38% from three-point range as the starting point guard at UWGB before a back injury ended his first season. The 6’2″ Anderson was the state’s Mr. Basketball leading Stevens Point Area Senior High to back-to-back state titles. He scored 2,360 points in his high school career. Per NCAA transfer rules, Anderson will sit out the 2017-18 season and have three years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin added another 2,000-point prep scorer Wednesday with 6’3″ walk-on guard Walt McGrory from Edina, Minnesota. McGrory turned down scholarship offers from Drake and South Dakota State, among others, to join the Badgers.

As first reported by ESPN, the Marquette Golden Eagles will add Nebraska transfer Ed Morrow to their 2018-19 roster. The 6’7″ power forward averaged 9.4 points and 7.5 rebounds last year for the Cornhuskers. The Chicago, Illinois, native will have two year of eligibility remaining after sitting out the upcoming season per NCAA transfer rules.

Wisconsin and Marquette each have one scholarship left to use for 2017-18.