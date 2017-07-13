Packers win awards at the ESPY’s

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was honored with two ESPY awards on Wednesday night on the 25th anniversary of the ESPY’s.

Rodgers won the ESPY for the NFL’s Player of the Year. He also won best play of the year with teammate Jarrod Cook. They won the award for their pass and catch along the sideline, to set up the game-winning field goal, of this past seasons divisional playoffs in Dallas.

Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson bounced back from injury to win the ESPN for Comeback Player of the Year. Nelson missed the entire 2015 season with a knee injury, then caught 97 passes for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.