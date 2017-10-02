Hockey Badgers open season with win over Michigan Tech (AUDIO)

Freshman forward Linus Weissbach scored two goals in his debut for the No. 11/12 Wisconsin Badger men’s hockey team, helping UW win the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Michigan Tech, 3-2, at the Kohl Center on Sunday.

The Badgers (1-0-0) improved to 5-1-0 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game. They outshot Michigan Tech (0-1-0), 27-22.

Junior forward Will Johnson opened the scoring 5:51 into the first period, scoring on the rebound of junior Seamus Malone’s wraparound attempt.

Five minutes later, Weissbach tallied his first goal as a Badger after MTU’s Jake Jackson was called for slashing. The Gothenburg, Sweden, native collected a blocked shot and set it over Patrick Munson’s right shoulder to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead.

The Huskies cut the lead to 2-1 in the second period, but Weissbach responded to regain the two-goal lead. Senior forward Ryan Wagner’s pass found Weissbach for the one-timer and his second goal of the night.

Michigan Tech closed in late in the second period, scoring on the power play to trail 3-2. The Huskies outshot the Badgers 8-7 in the final frame, but the Badgers’ defense and senior goaltender Kyle Hayton held off the charge. Hayton made 20 saves in his Wisconsin debut.

The win is Wisconsin’s 100th against Michigan Tech.

AUDIO: Linus Weissbach says it’s a good start to what he thinks could be a special season :11

AUDIO: Tony Granato says it’s good to win but the Badgers will be better :16

AUDIO: Tony Granato says Weissbach stood out :13