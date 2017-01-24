Phoenix hold off Cleveland State in Horizon League play

The Green Bay Phoenix ended a two-game losing streak, knocking off Cleveland State 83-73 at the Resch Center. The Phoenix (12-8, 6-2 HL) shot 50 percent from the field and 59.3 percent alone in the second half, earning the season sweep over the Vikings (6-15, 2-7 HL).

Green Bay started slow out of the gates, missing 11 of their first 14 shots. But the Phoenix converted on eight of their next nine shots and took a two-point lead into the half at 36-34.

Charles Cooper came up big in the second half, scoring 14 of his 16 points in the final 20 minutes. Warren Jones and Kerem Kanter added 15-points each.

Jones has converted 15 of his last 21 attempted three-point shots (71.4%).

Green Bay scored 52 points off the bench, its second-highest total in a game this season and the most in any Horizon League game.

The Phoenix face six of their final 10 games on the road. At 6-2, they reside in second place in Horizon League play.

Rob Edwards led Cleveland State with 28 points.