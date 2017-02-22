Heldt & Hauser lead Marquette past St. John’s (AUDIO)

Freshman Sam Hauser hit five three pointers and finished with a team high 19 points and little used sophomore Matt Heldt had career highs in points (15), rebounds (10) and minutes (29) to help the Marquette Golden Eagles knock off St. John’s 93-71 at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Tuesday night.

Heldt entered Tuesday’s game with the fewest minutes logged among the teams nine scholarship players. But he had six points and nine rebounds in Saturday’s win over Xavier and earned more minutes last night.

Marquette (17-10, 8-7 Big East) also got 18 points from redshirt junior Andrew Rowsey and 16 from Katin Reinhardt as the Golden Eagles took another step towards earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament field.

The Golden Eagles have three games left in the Big East regular season, two of the three coming on the road. It starts on Saturday with a trip to Providence.

Marquette made 12 three-pointers on the night, giving them a program record of 275 in a season.

