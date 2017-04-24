Nelson struggles as Brewers fall to Cardinals

Control issues are not something Jimmy Nelson hasn’t dealt with before, but after a couple of solid outings to start the season, the Milwaukee Brewers were hoping those issues were behind their right-hander.

But Nelson’s command problems returned on Sunday as he issued six walks in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4.

After winning the series opener on Thursday night, the Brewers dropped three straight games and are now 0-3 in home series this season.

The fourth inning was Nelson’s downfall. He walked Stephen Piscotty and Randal Grichuk to start. Piscotty scored on a Kolten Wong double and Grichuk scored on a broken-bat, two run single by Cardinals pitcher Mike Leake.

Nelson allowed five hits and four runs while striking out five.

The Brewers trailed 6-2 in the 9th when they scored a pair of runs. Manny Pina clubbed his first home run of the season and Jonathan Villar added a rbi single before the rally ended.

Cardinals domination

The Brewers haven’t won a series from the Cardinals since winning 2 of 3 at Busch Stadium in April of 2014. The Brewers have gone 0-14-3 in series against the Cardinals since then.

Garza returns

The Brewers will see Matt Garza make his first start of the season tonight. Garza started the season on the disabled list with a groin strain. Amir Garrett (2-1, 1.83) gets the start in the series opener for the Reds tonight.

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on Jimmy Nelson :21

AUDIO: Craig Counsell on their 9th inning rally falling short :18