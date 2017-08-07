7th ranked Volleyball Badgers open season with a win

The freshman duo of Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke led the 7th ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Louisville in the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in the UW Field House on Friday night. UW opened its season with a win for the second straight season and for the fourth time under fifth-year head coach Kelly Sheffield.

Hilley finished with 36 assists and added four kills, three digs and one block. In Hilley’s first start running the Badger offense, Wisconsin hit .320 (42 kills – 11 errors – 97 attempts) while holding Louisville to .171 (39-21-105).

Rettke led all hitters with 15 kills while hitting .500 (15-3-24). the 6’8 middle blocker also had a match-high six blocks. Wisconsin outblocked the Cardinals 8-6.

Sophomore M.E. Dodge had a team-high 10 digs.

The Badgers wrap up the Challenge on Saturday night at 7:30 against 11th ranked North Carolina (0-1). The Tarheels lost their opener last night at Minnesota.