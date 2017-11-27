Hockey Badgers earn another weekend split

After falling behind early, the Wisconsin men’s hockey team rebounded to knock off Mercyhurst (5-5-2, 2-2-2 Atlantic Hockey) on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin (9-6-2, 3-2-1 Big Ten) outshot the Lakers 45-26 while recording 21 blocks to MU’s 14.

It was the Badgers’ first comeback victory this season, as the Lakers opened the scoring at the 16:23 mark of the first period. Mercyhurst took a 1-0 lead into the first period intermission.

Badger freshman forward Sean Dhooghe scored his second career goal at 1:31 of the second period on the power play. Dhooghe was crashing the net and jammed home a rebound to tie the game 1-1.

Wisconsin took the lead for good late in the second period when junior Seamus Malone picked up his own rebound and found the back of the net to make it 2-1.

Will Johnson and Jake Linhart scored third period goals for the Badgers to close out the scoring.

Malone ended with a goal and two assists, ending the weekend with four points.

Sophomore goaltender Jack Berry recorded 24 saves for his second win of the season.

The Badgers lost 3-2 to the Lakers on Saturday. They return to Big Ten play this weekend, heading to Minneapolis for Friday-Saturday games against the rival Gophers.