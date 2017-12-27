Hughes gets two-year deal with Reds

Former Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jared Hughes has agreed to a two-year, $4.5-million deal with the Cincinnati Reds. The deal includes a club option for 2020 as well.

Hughes is set to earn just over $2.1 million in each of the next two seasons. The option year in 2020 is worth $3 million with a $250,000 buyout.

Hughes can earn up to $750,000 annually in performance bonuses.

Hughes went 5-3 with a 3.02 ERA for the Milwaukee Brewers last season with one save in 67 appearances. He became a free agent when the Brewers didn’t offer him a contract for 2018 prior to the December 1 deadline.