Spartans grab share of Big Ten title

Michigan State claimed at least a share of the Big Ten men’s basketball title as the Spartans knocked off Illinois 81-61 in East Lansing.

The Spartans improved to 15-2 in the Big Ten with the victory. With one game left, Michigan State can clinch the title outright with a victory over the Wisconsin Badgers in Madison on Sunday.

Miles Bridges led the way with 19 points as the Spartans won their 14th Big Ten title and first since 2012.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten on Tuesday night, Ohio State (14-3) stayed within a game of Michigan State with a 79-52 senior night victory over Rutgers.

Nebraska improved to 12-5 in Big Ten play, knocking off Indiana 66-57.