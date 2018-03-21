Burnett signs free agent deal with the Steelers

Once the Green Bay Packers saw the asking price for veteran safety Morgan Burnett, they dropped out of the running.

During discussions between the two camps at the NFL Scouting Combine, the Packers found out that Burnett was looking for more than $8.5 million a year. He settled for a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a reported $14.5 million.

Burnett was considered a top safety on the market, but the market wasn’t a good one for that position. Instead of resigning Burnett, the Packers will go with younger players, like last years second round draft pick Josh Jones, as well as Kentrell Brice and Marwin Evans.

Burnett missed four games last season with hamstring and groin injuries. He hasn’t played a full season since 2012.