NCAA D-3 basketball tournament is down to 16-teams

The NCAA Division 3 men’s basketball tournament has strong representation in the Sweet 16. Three teams remain, including Platteville, which will host a four-team sectional on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Pioneers (24-4) will host Nebraska Wesleyan (26-3) (7:30 p.m.) in the second of two games, while fellow WIAC member Stevens Point (21-8) will meet top-ranked Whitman (28-1). The Pointers captured the WIAC Conference tournament.

Oshkosh (22-7) will face Emory (23-4) of Atlanta in a sectional semifinal in Rock Island, Illinois.

Friday night winners will advance to the finals on Saturday for the right to play in the NCAA Final Four.

The Pioneers are in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999 after finishing last in the WIAC (1-13) a year ago.