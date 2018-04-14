Brewers fall in series opener to Mets

The Milwaukee Brewers clubbed three home runs but still fell to the red-hot New York Mets 6-5 at Citi Field in their series opener Friday night.

Hernan Perez and Ryan Braun each clubbed two run homers and Travis Shaw added a solo shot. Jesus Aguilar had a three hit night, but it wasn’t enough for the Brewers.

Todd Frazier hit a pair of solo home runs for the Mets, who won their ninth straight game and improved to 11-1 on the season. Steven Matz pitched into the sixth inning and holding Milwaukee to three earned runs. Jeurys Familia came away with his seventh save.

Zach Davies dropped to 0-2, giving up five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Game two of the series is tonight (6:10 p.m.). Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.38) pitches for the Brewers. Matt Harvey (0-0, 3.60) goes for the Mets.