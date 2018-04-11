Jeter joins Gophers coaching staff

Former Wisconsin assistant and Milwaukee Panther head coach Rob Jeter is joining the Minnesota Gophers coaching staff.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino announced Tuesday that Jeter will replace Kimani Young, who left for Connecticut to be an assistant coach there.

Jeter spent the last two seasons in Las Vegas as an assistant at UNLV. He coached the Milwaukee Panthers for 11 seasons. Jeter was also an assistant to Bo Ryan for four years at Wisconsin. He played for Ryan at UW-Platteville.

The Gophers are coming off a 15-17 season and return just five scholarship players who saw action this past season.