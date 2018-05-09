Brewers fall to Indians, split 2-game series

Carlos Carrasco did something that you don’t see much in today’s Major League Baseball. He went the distance, walking one and striking out 14 Milwaukee hitters to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 6-2 win over the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon.

Carrasco (5-1) gave up five hits and tossed his 10th complete game in 149 big league starts.

Carrasco also helped his own cause by driving in a run with a ninth-inning single.

The Indians put four runs on the board against Brewers starter Junior Guerra (2-3) in the fourth inning. Tyler Naquin’s three-run homer was the big blow.

Guerra allowed four runs on six hits in five innings of work. He walked two and struck out nine.

Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the seventh, off of Brewers reliever Corey Knebel, who had been activated from the disabled list (hamstring) before the game.

The Brewers open a four-game series at Colorado starting Thursday night. Jhoulys Chacin (2-1, 4.08) gets the start for the Brewers. Chacin pitched for the Rockies from 2009-14 and is 1-1 in three career starts against his former team.