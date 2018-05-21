Brewers fall to Twins in series finale

Milwaukee’s 10-game road trip ended in defeat on Sunday, but the trip was still a huge success.

Logan Morrison drove in the go-ahead runs in the eighth inning to lead the Twins to a 3-1 win over the Brewers in Minneapolis on Sunday.

Former Brewers prospect Jake Odorizzi struck out 10 over 5 2/3 innings, allowing just one-run. Reliever Addison Reed picked up the win and Fernando Rodney notched his 9th save as the Twins ended a three-game slide.

Brewers starter Junior Guerra tossed 4 1/3 innings of one run ball and Taylor Williams took the loss.

Jesus Aguilar provided the Brewers’ offense with a solo home run in the sixth inning.

Taylor Williams issued a leadoff walk in the eighth inning, then Logan Morrison singled off of Boone Logan to drive in the game winners.

The Brewers finished their longest trip of the season with a 7-3 record. They’ll open a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight. Chase Anderson (3-3, 3.97) will come off the disabled list to start for the Brewers. Zach Greinke (3-2, 3.46) will get the nod for the Diamondbacks.