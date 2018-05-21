Wisconsin teams fall short of D-3 College World Series field

For the second straight season, Wisconsin will not have any representation in the NCAA Division-3 College World Series.

The 2018 D-3 CWS starts Friday morning at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. It’s the 19th and final season for the event in the Fox Cities.

UW-Whitewater’s season came to an end as the Warhawks fell 6-3 to Rhodes (Tennessee) early Sunday and were then beaten 4-1 by Texas-Tyler to be eliminated in the Central Regional in Sauget, Illinois. The Warhawks had already beaten Texas-Tyler 8-2 on Saturday.

The Warhawks finished the season with a 33-8 record, claiming the schools 5th WIAC regular season title with a 20-4 record.

In Duluth, Minnesota, UW-Oshkosh had two games to win just once, but fell to Concordia-Chicago 7-1 and 3-2, to fall short of the Duluth Regional title.

Oshkosh finished the season 34-10, their best win total since 2007.